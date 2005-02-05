Sign up
Vonage  

       
 
Vonage Forum Menu

Vonage Forums
Vonage VoIP Forum
mikebrown Posted:
Hello, I think
you should consult
it with the Expert
they can surely
help you...
In The Forum:
Hard Wiring - Installation
Topic:
Hardwiring in a Rental House
On Jun 24, 2017 at 04:15:34
Sobfrody Posted:
The fancy footwear
additional a touch
of glamour to the
laid back outfit,
consisting...
In The Forum:
Hard Wiring - Installation
Topic:
Kylie Jenner Ditches Bra in Oversized T-Shirt Look, Rocks Co
On Jun 24, 2017 at 03:10:25
Sobfrody Posted:
In addition, she
snapped her
outfit, which was
dark, brooding and
plain spooky...
In The Forum:
Hard Wiring - Installation
Topic:
Kris Jenner Once Referred to as Marcia Clark About Seei
On Jun 23, 2017 at 23:12:38
Sobfrody Posted:
Just weeks after
she was held up at
gunpoint in her
Paris hotel area,
Kim Kardashian...
In The Forum:
Vonage
Topic:
Every outfit Kylie Jenner wore at New York Fashion Week 2016
On Jun 23, 2017 at 17:49:05
Haniltery Posted:
For wipe call
history also some
of the offline, in
gengral , it
usually apply to...
In The Forum:
Vonage
Topic:
How to Delete call history from online account?
On May 09, 2017 at 01:14:26
diana87 Posted:
You have to use
VPN service to
bypass
Geo-restrictions
and get free
access while...
In The Forum:
Vonage
Topic:
Recent calling problem from Egypt
On May 02, 2017 at 12:28:06
dconnor Posted:
What is the main
number on the
account? And
which one is the
virtual number?...
In The Forum:
Vonage UK
Topic:
How do you call 999
On Apr 27, 2017 at 13:52:02
Trafford Posted:
Seems like a
simple
question. We
rely exclusively
on a Vonage system
for our...
In The Forum:
Vonage UK
Topic:
How do you call 999
On Apr 27, 2017 at 05:42:50
diazou Posted:
Hello, It's
compatible with
Android your phone
software
? Thanks!...
In The Forum:
Vonage
Topic:
IP PBX for small business
On Mar 28, 2017 at 07:42:33
jeddaisg Posted:
Hi all We have
a Vonage VOIP
system for our
office. Lately,
our call quality...
In The Forum:
Vonage
Topic:
Ethernet Cable; Wiring schematic? 568-B?
On Feb 23, 2017 at 12:33:52

Vonage VoIP Forums

Vonage In The News
Vonage Holdings Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2013 Results
Carolyn Katz Elected to Board of Directors of Vonage Holdings Corp.
Syndication

Vonage Customer Reviews
Vonage vs. Time Warner Cable SoCal
Vonage vs. Time Warner Cable SoCal

Vonage UK Review
Vonage UK Review

Vonage Pros and Cons for 2006
Vonage Pros and Cons for 2006

Vonage, a VT2142 and a RTP300, My Experiences - A Detailed Review
Vonage, a VT2142 and a RTP300, My Experiences - A Detailed Review

Salt Lake City: impressions after several months
Salt Lake City: impressions after several months


Vonage Reviews

Hardwiring in a Rental House
Post new topic   Reply to topic  Vonage® VoIP Forum - Vonage News, Reviews And Discussion » Hard Wiring - Installation
Author Message
altrscpe
New Forum Member
New Forum Member


Joined: Sep 06, 2005
Posts: 3
PostPosted: Thu Sep 08, 2005 8:20 am    Post subject: Hardwiring in a Rental House Reply with quote Back to top
I'm a Vonage newbie -- I just received my RTP300 last week, and I currently have it connected to a single phone in the same room as the router. I'd like to be able to get every phone in the house connected to the router, however. I consider myself reasonably skilled in terms of networking and electrical work, but I've never really screwed with phone wiring, and since its a rental house, I'm a mite nervous about doing anything drastic.

Looking at the box outside, it appears this house was last set up for four seperate lines -- its a rental that in the past has been rented as seperate rooms I guess, but is currently being rented to one group. So on the left side of the box, the only part I can open with a screwdriver (the others have bolts and "TELCO USE ONLY") there are narrow horizontal boxes with covers. Each has a phone number sticker on it, and when you open it, there is a phone jack and then two screw terminals, one left and one right, to which the wiring that goes into the house is attached.

The part of me that believes in miracles says I should just get some wire nuts and short each of the wires that goes to the left terminals together, and the same for the right, but I have a sneaking suspicion that might result in things going boom.

I'm surprised there isn't a sticky here with the URL to a basic tutorial, so please forgive my begging for information. I presume I need to go out to the punchdown block, disconnect the inputs from the (not activated) Verizon line, and then just run a phone cable from my RTP300 to a wall jack? If there's a URL that explains the basics, that would truly rock..

Thanks for your time
Ryan Spicer
View user's profile Send private message
scerruti
Vonage Forum MVM
Vonage Forum <b>MVM</b>


Joined: Feb 05, 2005
Posts: 1424
Location: Carlsbad, CA (finally)
PostPosted: Thu Sep 08, 2005 8:40 am    Post subject: Reply with quote Back to top
There is a guide on this site Home Wiring Installation Guide that is much more comprehensive than a sticky post could be.

You are on the right track with your splicing. It is recommended that you use phone splices rather than wire nuts to preserve quality. Because these splices handle only 3 wires you typically have to use scraps of wire and multiple splices to connect more than 3 wires together.

Post again after reading the guide if you have additional questions.

_________________
Stephen P. Cerruti (ISP: TWC)
View user's profile Send private message Visit poster's website Yahoo Messenger
altrscpe
New Forum Member
New Forum Member


Joined: Sep 06, 2005
Posts: 3
PostPosted: Thu Sep 08, 2005 11:55 am    Post subject: Reply with quote Back to top
Thank you very much for the link, scerruti. I'm reading it now.
View user's profile Send private message
mikebrown
New Forum Member
New Forum Member


Joined: Jun 24, 2017
Posts: 1
PostPosted: Sat Jun 24, 2017 4:15 am    Post subject: Re: Hardwiring in a Rental House Reply with quote Back to top
altrscpe wrote:
I'm a Vonage newbie -- I just received my RTP300 last week, and I currently have it connected to a single phone in the same room as the router. I'd like to be able to get every phone in the house connected to the router, however. I consider myself reasonably skilled in terms of networking and electrical work, but I've never really screwed with phone wiring, and since its a rental house, I'm a mite nervous about doing anything drastic.

Looking at the box outside, it appears this DSS Properties to rent was last set up for four seperate lines -- its a rental that in the past has been rented as seperate rooms I guess, but is currently being rented to one group. So on the left side of the box, the only part I can open with a screwdriver (the others have bolts and "TELCO USE ONLY") there are narrow horizontal boxes with covers. Each has a phone number sticker on it, and when you open it, there is a phone jack and then two screw terminals, one left and one right, to which the wiring that goes into the house is attached.

The part of me that believes in miracles says I should just get some wire nuts and short each of the wires that goes to the left terminals together, and the same for the right, but I have a sneaking suspicion that might result in things going boom.

I'm surprised there isn't a sticky here with the URL to a basic tutorial, so please forgive my begging for information. I presume I need to go out to the punchdown block, disconnect the inputs from the (not activated) Verizon line, and then just run a phone cable from my RTP300 to a wall jack? If there's a URL that explains the basics, that would truly rock..

Thanks for your time
Ryan Spicer


Hello,
I think you should consult it with the Expert they can surely help you out...
View user's profile Send private message
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topic   Reply to topic  Vonage® VoIP Forum - Vonage News, Reviews And Discussion » Hard Wiring - Installation
 
Jump to:  

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum


All times are GMT - 5 Hours
Vonage Service Plans

Vonage VoIP Members
Members List Members
New mikebrown
New Today 5
Yesterday 4
Total 100911
Who Is On Site
Visitors 172
Members 1
Total 173

Vonage VoIP Forum Members:
Login Here
Not a Member? You can Register Here
As a registered member you will have access to the VoIP Speed Test, Vonage Service Announcements and post comments in the
Vonage VoIP Forums

Vonage Stock Price
Value:
Change:   
Up to 15 Minute Delay

Site Search
 






†AK and HI residents pay $29.95 shipping. ††Limited time offer. Valid for residents of the United States (&DC), 18 years or older, who open new accounts. Offer good while supplies last and only on new account activations. One kit per account/household. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts, promotions or plans and is not applicable to past purchases. Good while supplies last. Allow up to 2 weeks for shipping. Other restrictions may apply.

1Unlimited calling and other services for all residential plans are based on normal residential, personal, non-commercial use. A combination of factors is used to determine abnormal use, including but not limited to: the number of unique numbers called, calls forwarded, minutes used and other factors. Subject to our Reasonable Use Policy and Terms of Service.

2Shipping and activation fees waived with 1-year agreement. An Early Termination Fee (with periodic pro-rated reductions) applies if service is terminated before the end of the first 12 months. Additional restrictions may apply. See Terms of Service for details.

HIGH SPEED INTERNET REQUIRED. †VALID FOR NEW LINES ONLY. RATES EXCLUDE INTERNET SERVICE, SURCHARGES, FEES AND TAXES. DEVICE MAY BE REFURBISHED. If you subscribe to plans with monthly minutes allotments, all call minutes placed from both from your home and registered ExtensionsTM phones will count toward your monthly minutes allotment. ExtensionsTM calls made from mobiles use airtime and may incur surcharges, depending on your mobile plan. Alarms, TTY and other systems may not be compatible. Vonage 911 service operates differently than traditional 911. See www.vonage.com/911 for details.

** Certain call types excluded.

www.vonage-forum.com is not an official Vonage support website & is independently operated.
All logos and trademarks are property of their respective owners. All comments are property of their posters.
All other www.vonage-forum.com content is © Copyright 2002 - 2013 by 4Sight Media LLC.

Thinking of signing up for Vonage but have questions?
Business and Residential customers can call Toll Free 24 hours a day at: 1-888-692-8074
No Vonage Promotion Code or Coupon Codes are required at www.vonage.com to receive any special,
best Vonage cheap deals, free sign up offers or discounts.

[ | | | | | ]

Vonage Forum Site Maps

Vonage | VoIP Forum | How VoIP Works | Wiring and Installation Page Two | International Rate Plans 2 | Internet Phone
Promotion | Vonage Review | VoIP | Broadband Phone | Free Month | Rebate | Vonnage | Vontage | VoIP | Phone Service
Phone | llamadas ilimitadas a Mexico | Latest News | VoIP Acronyms | Deal | Philippines Globe Phone | Site Maps

The Vonage Forum provides the Vonage sign up Best Offer Promotion Deal.
If you are considering signing up for Vonage and have found our Vonage News, Customer Reviews, Forums
& all other parts of this site useful, please use our Vonage Sign up page.


Vonage VoIP Phone Service is redefining communications by offering consumers
& small business VoIP Internet phones, an affordable alternative to traditional phone service.
The Vonage VoIP Forum Generated This Page In: 1.97 Seconds and 254 Pages In The Last 60 Seconds
The Vonage VoIP Forum