Post subject: Hardwiring in a Rental House Posted: Thu Sep 08, 2005 8:20 am Post subject: Hardwiring in a Rental House I'm a Vonage newbie -- I just received my RTP300 last week, and I currently have it connected to a single phone in the same room as the router. I'd like to be able to get every phone in the house connected to the router, however. I consider myself reasonably skilled in terms of networking and electrical work, but I've never really screwed with phone wiring, and since its a rental house, I'm a mite nervous about doing anything drastic.



Looking at the box outside, it appears this house was last set up for four seperate lines -- its a rental that in the past has been rented as seperate rooms I guess, but is currently being rented to one group. So on the left side of the box, the only part I can open with a screwdriver (the others have bolts and "TELCO USE ONLY") there are narrow horizontal boxes with covers. Each has a phone number sticker on it, and when you open it, there is a phone jack and then two screw terminals, one left and one right, to which the wiring that goes into the house is attached.



The part of me that believes in miracles says I should just get some wire nuts and short each of the wires that goes to the left terminals together, and the same for the right, but I have a sneaking suspicion that might result in things going boom.



I'm surprised there isn't a sticky here with the URL to a basic tutorial, so please forgive my begging for information. I presume I need to go out to the punchdown block, disconnect the inputs from the (not activated) Verizon line, and then just run a phone cable from my RTP300 to a wall jack? If there's a URL that explains the basics, that would truly rock..



Thanks for your time

Ryan Spicer

Post subject: Posted: Thu Sep 08, 2005 8:40 am Post subject: There is a guide on this site Home Wiring Installation Guide that is much more comprehensive than a sticky post could be.



You are on the right track with your splicing. It is recommended that you use phone splices rather than wire nuts to preserve quality. Because these splices handle only 3 wires you typically have to use scraps of wire and multiple splices to connect more than 3 wires together.



Post again after reading the guide if you have additional questions.

