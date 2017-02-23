Ethernet Cable; Wiring schematic? 568-B?

jeddaisg









Hi all



We have a Vonage Voip system for our office. Lately, our call quality has been subpar. Lots of troubleshooting and line testing. Everything checks out.



My question is the ethernet wire that is going from the Vonage box to our network switch, is it supposed to be a T568-B termination, or a different wiring schematic?



I believe the wire we received from Vonage is terminated in this order



Pin 1 - Orange

Pin 2 - White Orange

Pin 3 - Green

Pin 6 - White Green



None of the other pins are being used and I thought this was odd. Is this the correct schematic or should it be a full T568-B termination?



Thanks in advance.