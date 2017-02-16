beast321









Joined: Feb 16, 2017

Posts: 1

New Forum MemberJoined: Feb 16, 2017



Post subject: Using phone as a dial up modem for Dreamcast Gaming Posted: Wed Feb 15, 2017 10:16 pm Post subject: Using phone as a dial up modem for Dreamcast Gaming I don't know if you heard, that many more Dreamcast games are opened up recently. Dreamcast Talk is a site dedicated to modern users of the old format.



The Dreamcast is a Dial-up machine, and doesn't work well with broadband connections out of the box. I'm thinking maybe I can use my Vonage device to call into a dialup ISP and Play dreamcast games online. Most people on the website use a device called a DreamPi, a micro-PC that converts broadband to dialup. They say it's the easiest and cheapest way to get online. 1) It's not easy: you have to know how to work with soldering electronic components and computer coding. 2) I subscribe to Vonage anyway, so for me, this is the cheapest way to go online. Just plug it into the phone line and I should be off.



A few years ago, I tried it, and used a demo of Earthlink dialup. The default Modem Init code selected on the Dreamcast was "AT&F0". Earthlink recommended I change it to "AT&T0". I was able to browse the web with a Dreamcast. But the game servers were offline.



Now I read that Dreamcast (on a game-by-game basis) is reopening servers. I tried it, and even though I was able to log on to website, Dreamcast didn't work.



Then I read that you have to type in a certain IP address (or is it DNS) to connect to online gaming. I changed a few settings.



The one thing that consistently seemed to work was using the "AT&T0" code and using the numbers provided at Dreamcast-talk.com . I was able to log in, see my previous online identity, and in one game, see my wins and losses. I don't know whether I could fully log in and just not find an opponent to play (A very good likelihood because this is an 18 year old system).



Some people say that Voip doesn't work. But most people on the internet think Skype is prototypical Voip. I don't think Skype can do faxes, but Vonage can. Anything a regular phone can do, Vonage can do better. Most people say it's because of the ping time. I get 46-48k bandwidth using my Vonage dialup modem call from Cleveland to Detroit.



If ping is the big determining factor, I got a question. Does my dial up call go from Cleveland to Detroit (closest free dial up ISP) and then out to the internet, or does it go from Cleveland to Vonage Headquarters (which I believe is in New Jersey) and THEN back out to Detroit then the Internet? Having this answer would help. If it's the second case, Ping time could be reduced by picking a New Jersey free ISP to go to after Vonage as opposed to the one in Detroit.



What would be even cooler is if Vonage offered a free dialup ISP onramp to it's Vonage customers. If the route goes through Vonage, then Vonage can make ping times low by connecting locally (well, local to Vonage) to reduce ping time. You can either use a long distance number, (Which is a local number to Vonage customers throughout the US and Canada) or even a star or pound code for the dialup modem.



I think the Dreamcast and any other machines that require dialup would be the killer app for Vonage, and dialup ramps and support would help.



Anyone got some advice or test results for Dreamcast online with Vonage, or should I save money for a DreamPi?