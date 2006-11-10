New adapter and router -- MAC change

Av8rix









Sorry to start a new thread on an old topic but when I google “Vonage MAC address change” it displays threads on this Forum that are >10 years old.



So here’s my situation: My RTP300 has now been in service for 10 years. With its four ports it was serving as (of course) my Vonage Voip adapter but also the router for all of my computers.



A few years ago I had purchased from Vonage a VDV21 just in case the RTP300 failed. This week I purchased a Cisco router, as the VDV21 hasn’t LAN ports so will not serve for router tasks.



I’m now going to retire my trusty RTP300 and install the new router and Vonage adapter.



So here are my questions:



1) Now in 2017 is there any way to inform Vonage of the VDV21 MAC address online? I’d really like to avoid dealing with the ESL CSRs. If I can’t do it online is there any “hack” to force the call to a US-based English-speaking CSR?



2) Since the RTP300 was serving as the router as well as the phone adapter do I also need to give Vonage the MAC address of the new Cisco router? I wouldn’t think so, but if someone knows for certain I’d appreciate an answer.



Thanks in advance for any help that may be offered.