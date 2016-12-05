tplink









Joined: Dec 05, 2016

Posts: 1

New Forum MemberJoined: Dec 05, 2016



Post subject: Vonage behind switch Posted: Mon Dec 05, 2016 7:35 am Post subject: Vonage behind switch Im trying to add my HT802 Vonage adapter to my home network.



I currently have an Archer C7 router and two TL-SG105 switches. If i plug the Vonage adapter directly into the router i can get it to connect and make calls, but if i move the plug one of the switches it doesn't want to connect. If i reboot everything a few times i can usually get a few minutes of connection but it always drops out after a bit.



I've tried assigning a static IP, disabling the firewall, forwarding the ports from https://support.vonage.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/690/related/1



I went through 2 hours of restarting everything with a Vonage phone tech and they finally sent me a new adapter, but it has the exact same problem.



Any help would be greatly appreciated!