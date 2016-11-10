DWSupport









Joined: Nov 10, 2016

Posts: 1

New Forum MemberJoined: Nov 10, 2016



Post subject: Voicemail Not Forwarding to Outlook Accounts Posted: Thu Nov 10, 2016 1:23 pm Post subject: Voicemail Not Forwarding to Outlook Accounts After recent Vonage update that took place on the 4th and 5th of Nov. E-mails with Voicemail attached are no longer being received in Outlook Accounts and Exchange..It appears this once happened back in 07, and seen resolve for many long and tedious. Anyone else experiencing this issue? Not sure if it was update or something changed for Exchange