peterlee









Joined: Nov 08, 2016

Posts: 1

Location: Toronto, Canada New Forum MemberJoined: Nov 08, 2016Location: Toronto, Canada



Post subject: Hospital Incoming call unable to connect Posted: Tue Nov 08, 2016 12:59 pm Post subject: Hospital Incoming call unable to connect Had a call from a Hospital in Ajax, Ontario to my home in Scarborough,

Ontario but hospital could not connect although all other calls from all

people, businesses are okay. Hospital tried m,y home number 416-281-5897 while I was there and I heard message.



Have you had this issue before and how to get around.



Regards



Peter Frank Lee (canusatrini@gmail.com)