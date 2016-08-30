Sammy00









W52p Setup

Has anyone setup a W52p phone for Vonage?



I have a W52p with two wireless handsets, but when I try to register it on the Vonage homepage, it require two different MAC addresses.



I tried automated provisioning, but it is not working, not sure what URL I should use.



Anyone tried this before?