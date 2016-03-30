How to arrive at wifi password?

HildBeft









Joined: Oct 20, 2016

Posts: 2

New Forum MemberJoined: Oct 20, 2016



Post subject: Posted: Thu Oct 20, 2016 5:05 am Post subject: You can recollect password by connecting the router to your pc and open the browser type your IP address in the search field. When you click enter, you will have to provide a username and password. Normally username will be "admin" and password will be "admin" or "password". Then login. In the interface go for "wireless" or "Wi-Fi" setting and there you will find a "show wireless key". Click on that to find the password.