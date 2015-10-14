Recent calling problem from Egypt

Author Message

Posted: Wed Oct 14, 2015 3:35 am
Hello everyone .. I'm a new subscriber to this lovely forum but I have been a Vonage customer since 2008 .. I live in Egypt and use frequently the Vonage line to get in touch with my family and friend all over the world as I have an international calling plan .. I was very satisfied with the service until recently, since last month I have problem connecting to the Vonage service .. I thought at first that it's an internet problem then I discovered that this problem is coming from the ISP who have made some changes in the system to block Voip .. Reading a lot on the internet I could finally find that with changing the setting of the SIP port I could connect, and it was done .. now I'm connected and can establish the call but the other party doesn't hear me at all in spit that I hear him very clearly .. On some forum they say that the port responsible of the Voip are the UDP ports from 10000 to 20000 .. can anyone help me adjusting this port or maybe someone have a solution to my actual problem ??

Thanking you in advance

Regards

Posted: Sat Oct 17, 2015 11:10 pm
hi rafik

I just read your post & I too am having problems. I was told that the problem involves Vodafone ISP's update & I verified this with Vodafone themselves in addition that I have friends who are TE data customers & don't have problems with their Vonage. anyway if you've solved your Vonage problem please do post what you did so I can do the same...thanks in advance for all your help

Posted: Sun Oct 18, 2015 10:02 am
I have only solved the "connection to the Vonage network" problem .. by bypassing the SIP port 5060 .. but still have some audio problem such as no hear or one way audio connection .. I'm still searching for a solution, but for now for each 5 or 6 call trials I can establish one call ..

Cheers !!

Posted: Sun Oct 18, 2015 11:12 am
That ****! Please do let me know if you ever resolve this problem. On another note, I've been researching things on the internet & ppl in UAE where Vonage is blocked completely have gotten around it by subscribing to a VPN network. I also found that some ppl have created their very own VPN using windows. That said I have no idea how to do this, but if you do & it works please do post the steps. Thanks again.