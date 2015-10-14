Recent calling problem from Egypt

Hello everyone .. I'm a new subscriber to this lovely forum but I have been a Vonage customer since 2008 .. I live in Egypt and use frequently the Vonage line to get in touch with my family and friend all over the world as I have an international calling plan .. I was very satisfied with the service until recently, since last month I have problem connecting to the Vonage service .. I thought at first that it's an internet problem then I discovered that this problem is coming from the ISP who have made some changes in the system to block Voip .. Reading a lot on the internet I could finally find that with changing the setting of the SIP port I could connect, and it was done .. now I'm connected and can establish the call but the other party doesn't hear me at all in spit that I hear him very clearly .. On some forum they say that the port responsible of the Voip are the UDP ports from 10000 to 20000 .. can anyone help me adjusting this port or maybe someone have a solution to my actual problem ?? Thanking you in advance Regards
hi rafik I just read your post & I too am having problems. I was told that the problem involves Vodafone ISP's update & I verified this with Vodafone themselves in addition that I have friends who are TE data customers & don't have problems with their Vonage. anyway if you've solved your Vonage problem please do post what you did so I can do the same...thanks in advance for all your help
I have only solved the "connection to the Vonage network" problem .. by bypassing the SIP port 5060 .. but still have some audio problem such as no hear or one way audio connection .. I'm still searching for a solution, but for now for each 5 or 6 call trials I can establish one call .. Cheers !!
That ****! Please do let me know if you ever resolve this problem. On another note, I've been researching things on the internet & ppl in UAE where Vonage is blocked completely have gotten around it by subscribing to a VPN network. I also found that some ppl have created their very own VPN using windows. That said I have no idea how to do this, but if you do & it works please do post the steps. Thanks again.
You cannot post new topics in this forum You cannot reply to topics in this forum You cannot edit your posts in this forum You cannot delete your posts in this forum You cannot vote in polls in this forum
All times are GMT - 5 Hours
Vonage Service Plans
Vonage VoIP Members
Members
New derrickvf2
New Today 2
Yesterday 14
Total 100833 Who Is On Site
Visitors 104
Members 1
Total 105
†AK and HI residents pay $29.95 shipping.
††Limited time offer. Valid for residents of the United States (&DC), 18 years or older, who open new accounts. Offer good while supplies last and only on new account activations. One kit per account/household. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts, promotions or plans and is not applicable to past purchases. Good while supplies last. Allow up to 2 weeks for shipping. Other restrictions may apply.
1Unlimited calling and other services for all residential plans are based on normal residential, personal, non-commercial use. A combination of factors is used to determine abnormal use, including but not limited to: the number of unique numbers called, calls forwarded, minutes used and other factors. Subject to our Reasonable Use Policy and Terms of Service.
2Shipping and activation fees waived with 1-year agreement. An Early Termination Fee (with periodic pro-rated reductions) applies if service is terminated before the end of the first 12 months. Additional restrictions may apply. See Terms of Service for details.
HIGH SPEED INTERNET REQUIRED. †VALID FOR NEW LINES ONLY. RATES EXCLUDE INTERNET SERVICE, SURCHARGES, FEES AND TAXES. DEVICE MAY BE REFURBISHED. If you subscribe to plans with monthly minutes allotments, all call minutes placed from both from your home and registered ExtensionsTM phones will count toward your monthly minutes allotment. ExtensionsTM calls made from mobiles use airtime and may incur surcharges, depending on your mobile plan. Alarms, TTY and other systems may not be compatible. Vonage 911 service operates differently than traditional 911. See www.vonage.com/911 for details.
Thinking of signing up for Vonage but have questions? Business and Residential customers can call Toll Free 24 hours a day at: 1-888-692-8074 No Vonage Promotion Code or Coupon Codes are required at www.vonage.com to receive any special, best Vonage cheap deals, free sign up offers or discounts.
The Vonage Forum provides the Vonage sign up Best Offer Promotion Deal. If you are considering signing up for Vonage and have found our Vonage
News, Customer Reviews, Forums & all other parts of this site useful, please
use our Vonage Sign up page.
Vonage VoIP Phone Service is redefining communications by offering consumers & small business VoIP Internet phones, an affordable alternative to traditional phone service.
The Vonage VoIP Forum Generated This Page In: 1.86 Seconds and 189 Pages In The Last 60 Seconds The Vonage VoIP Forum