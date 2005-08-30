Author Message

vonone









Joined: Nov 02, 2006

Posts: 2

New Forum MemberJoined: Nov 02, 2006

Post subject: How to have Vonage and another land line? Posted: Thu Nov 02, 2006 4:34 pm Post subject: How to have Vonage and another land line? Hi,



I have Vonage last one year or so. I connected to my home network so that I can talk on Vonage from any room in the house. Now I ordered second line from AT&T. How can I connect both of them? If I can get the second line to just to my office room that should be enough for me. Any ideas?



Thanks in advance

Steve48

MVM







Joined: Aug 30, 2005

Posts: 4777

Vonage ForumJoined: Aug 30, 2005

Post subject: Posted: Thu Nov 02, 2006 7:54 pm Post subject: Most house wiring includes 2 lines (4 wires) to each jack. Assuming that's the case with yours, you can use line 2 for the new line. If the new line is a land line from ATT, just have the installer connect it to the line 2 wiring. Then, to use it, you can plug a two line phone into the jack you want to use and get both the ATT and Vonage lines on the phone. Alternately, you can plug a special type of splitter like the one you see here into the jack you want to use. It separates out the two lines and you plug your single line phone into either line 1 or line 2.



If the new ATT line is a Voip service and you're installing it yourself, then you basically do the same thing that you did with Vonage, except you use line 2. First you make sure that any land lines are disconnected from line 2. Then you get a second splitter like the one I just pointed you to. Plug it into a jack and plug the ATT phone adapter into line 2 and you should be ready to go.

_________________

Steve Gray

Orlando, FL

vonone









Joined: Nov 02, 2006

Posts: 2

New Forum MemberJoined: Nov 02, 2006

Post subject: Posted: Tue Nov 07, 2006 12:23 am Post subject: Steve,



Thanks for your detailed reply. For my Vonage setup (let's say first line), I have disconnected the external lines(coming from Verizon outside the house) so that home network will work. Since I am getting my second line (land line), do I need to connect the external lines? If that is the case, does Vonage work on the home network?



Thanks in advance.

surfer









Joined: Dec 02, 2006

Posts: 3

New Forum MemberJoined: Dec 02, 2006

Post subject: Posted: Sat Dec 02, 2006 1:37 am Post subject: Steve



i would like to connect my Vonage line in 2 rooms.i have land line service also.can you walk me thru it step by step?



whatever is easiest.if the splitter you mention is a good idea,thats good



thanks



mike





Steve48 wrote: Most house wiring includes 2 lines (4 wires) to each jack. Assuming that's the case with yours, you can use line 2 for the new line. If the new line is a land line from ATT, just have the installer connect it to the line 2 wiring. Then, to use it, you can plug a two line phone into the jack you want to use and get both the ATT and Vonage lines on the phone. Alternately, you can plug a special type of splitter like the one you see here into the jack you want to use. It separates out the two lines and you plug your single line phone into either line 1 or line 2.



If the new ATT line is a Voip service and you're installing it yourself, then you basically do the same thing that you did with Vonage, except you use line 2. First you make sure that any land lines are disconnected from line 2. Then you get a second splitter like the one I just pointed you to. Plug it into a jack and plug the ATT phone adapter into line 2 and you should be ready to go.

Steve48

MVM







Joined: Aug 30, 2005

Posts: 4777

Vonage ForumJoined: Aug 30, 2005

Post subject: Posted: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:04 pm Post subject: It depends on whether you want the Vonage line to be line 1 or line 2. Let's assume that the landline is already line 1 and you want to make Vonage line 2.



First, make sure that there is no landline connected to the line 2 wiring. You may need to check the phone company's box and make sure. Plugging a two line phone in and not getting a dial tone on line 2 is good, but not good enough. You must make sure that no land line is connected!



Second, I do prefer the splitter method unless you're comfortable with down and dirty house wiring. Plug an L1/L2 type splitter into the house jack near your Vonage adapter and run an ordingary cord from the active adapter phone port to the L2 (be sure!) port on the splitter.



Now access you Vonage line with a 2 line phone plugged into any jack. It will be on line 2. Alternately, use another L1/L2 splitter. Plug it into any jack and plug any phone into L2 to get the Vonage line.



You may be interested in a recent short thread here.

_________________

Steve Gray

Orlando, FL

max0sim









Joined: Mar 11, 2012

Posts: 1

New Forum MemberJoined: Mar 11, 2012

Post subject: Posted: Sun Mar 11, 2012 11:57 am Post subject: Hello - I followed the instructions for the two line installation (Line 1-regular ATT, line 2 - Vonage).



Line 2 (Vonage) works fine for about 10-20 seconds then the line starts giving a fast busy sound. Line 1 continues to work without a problem.



Vonage works fine if I don't try to use a 2-line installation.



I rebooted the Vonage adapter and the router in which it is plugged in, just in case, but that did not help.



Any suggestions? THanks in advance.