How to have Vonage and another land line?

I have Vonage last one year or so. I connected to my home network so that I can talk on Vonage from any room in the house. Now I ordered second line from AT&T. How can I connect both of them? If I can get the second line to just to my office room that should be enough for me. Any ideas?
Most house wiring includes 2 lines (4 wires) to each jack. Assuming that's the case with yours, you can use line 2 for the new line. If the new line is a land line from ATT, just have the installer connect it to the line 2 wiring. Then, to use it, you can plug a two line phone into the jack you want to use and get both the ATT and Vonage lines on the phone. Alternately, you can plug a special type of splitter like the one you see here into the jack you want to use. It separates out the two lines and you plug your single line phone into either line 1 or line 2.
If the new ATT line is a Voip service and you're installing it yourself, then you basically do the same thing that you did with Vonage, except you use line 2. First you make sure that any land lines are disconnected from line 2. Then you get a second splitter like the one I just pointed you to. Plug it into a jack and plug the ATT phone adapter into line 2 and you should be ready to go.
Thanks for your detailed reply. For my Vonage setup (let's say first line), I have disconnected the external lines(coming from Verizon outside the house) so that home network will work. Since I am getting my second line (land line), do I need to connect the external lines? If that is the case, does Vonage work on the home network?
i would like to connect my Vonage line in 2 rooms.i have land line service also.can you walk me thru it step by step?
whatever is easiest.if the splitter you mention is a good idea,thats good
thanks
mike
Steve48 wrote:
It depends on whether you want the Vonage line to be line 1 or line 2. Let's assume that the landline is already line 1 and you want to make Vonage line 2.
First, make sure that there is no landline connected to the line 2 wiring. You may need to check the phone company's box and make sure. Plugging a two line phone in and not getting a dial tone on line 2 is good, but not good enough. You must make sure that no land line is connected!
Second, I do prefer the splitter method unless you're comfortable with down and dirty house wiring. Plug an L1/L2 type splitter into the house jack near your Vonage adapter and run an ordingary cord from the active adapter phone port to the L2 (be sure!) port on the splitter.
Now access you Vonage line with a 2 line phone plugged into any jack. It will be on line 2. Alternately, use another L1/L2 splitter. Plug it into any jack and plug any phone into L2 to get the Vonage line.
You may be interested in a recent short thread here.
